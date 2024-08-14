Govt blamed for not getting Emerald Bay to keep part of resort open while renovating

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Labour Director John Pinder blamed the government for not convincing Sandals Emerald Bay to keep part of the Exuma resort open while it closes for redevelopment.

“The government ought to have put measures in place or negotiated with Sandals on how best to keep some of the establishment open,” he said.

He expressed concern that some staff might be terminated during the resort’s rebranding process, given Sandals’ history.

On August 15, Sandals Emerald Bay will temporarily close to undergo a $100m transformation into Beaches Exuma. The resort, known for being all-inclusive, will be rebranded as a family-friendly beach destination.

Jeremy Mutton, Sandals Emerald Bay’s general manager, told Tribune Business that the 12 to 15-month rebranding process will begin once all required permits are obtained this fall.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper initially provided a six to eight-month timeline for the project’s construction phase.

The closure affects approximately 425 workers at the resort.

Last month, Mr Cooper said that dozens of employees would be retained during the temporary closure to secure and manage the facility. He also mentioned that efforts would be made to redeploy as many workers as possible to other Sandals properties.

He added that current employees would be given top consideration for employment at Beaches Exuma. A job fair was held on August 9.