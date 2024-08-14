Jazz Chisholm Jr suffers left elbow injury

By TENAJH SWEETING

IN what was becoming a match made in heaven and storybook season for Bahamian MLB pro Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr and his newest team - the New York Yankees - has now potentially taken a turn for what could be the worst with the injury bug striking both parties again.

The former MLB All- Star is “likely” to be headed to the injury list with an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) injury in his left elbow, sustained in Monday’s 12-2 loss against the Chicago White Sox, according to team manager Aaron Boone.

It remains unclear if the latest injury will leave “Jazz” sidelined indefinitely or if it will require surgery but doctors are expected to confirm the nature of the injury within 24 hours.

“Jazz is likely an IL. It is an UCL injury to what extent we are still kind of working through so we will probably have a better idea after all the doctors weigh in over the next 24 hours,” Boone told reporters.

“There is something there. I am not gonna speak before all the doctors have weighed in on it.

“I just know it’s an UCL injury so we will see what we have here over the next 24 hours,” he said.

The 26-year-old was hitting his stride, in what can arguably be considered his healthiest season in the MLB, with the New York Yankees post-trade deadline.

The Bahamian pro left the game early against the (29-91) White Sox on Monday night at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.

He suffered the injury in the fifth inning while sliding to home plate before being tagged by White Sox catcher Korey Lee. He would remain in the contest up until the seventh inning where he left the game after obviously being shaken up.

The fiery slugger did not play in yesterday’s game against the White Sox and was a bit “bummed out” about it, according to the Yankees manager.

“I think he is bummed out because he wanted to be in the lineup today. He woke up today feeling like ‘I am playing today’ so let’s see what we have and hopefully it is not something that is too long,” he said.

The elbow injury certainly places a damper on what has otherwise appeared to be a good pairing between both parties since the two team-trade in late July.

The second team in the American League East acquired the third baseman in a two-team trade with the Miami Marlins on July 27, landing the crafty player while shipping out three minor leaguers.

The 2022 All-Star has undoubtedly made his mark with the team, fitting in seamlessly despite making his career debut at third base.

Before the elbow injury, Jazz was coming off the heels of a big weekend against the Texas Rangers. He launched two homers to hit a new career milestone with his first 20-20 season in the league.

Since suiting up in the Yankees pinstripes, the newcomer is batting .316 with 18 hits, 7 homers, 11RBIs and 13 runs scored in 14 games.

Additionally, he is the first Yankees player in team history to nail seven home runs in the span of 12 games.

If that was not enough, the former Marlins stand-out player is just one of five players in the major league to have 20 homers and at least 25 stolen bases.

“Obviously, he’s been really impactful for us,” Boone said. “Hopefully, this is something that’s a shorter period and we’ll get him back and rolling. It’s certainly tough to not have him in there, with what he’s meant to this team already. We’ll just do our best to support him and get him right,” he said.

With 115 games played so far, Jazz is already having a healthier campaign than he did last season with the Marlins with just 97 games played.

He is on pace to play the most games of his career in the majors this season and this latest injury may potentially put a wrinkle in those plans, not only for Chisholm Jr but the Yankees organisation.