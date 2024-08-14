Man accused of assault with a deadly weapon and threats of death granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after allegedly threatening to kill a woman with a gun last week.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Pennerman arraigned Kenton Prosper, 35, on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and threats of death.

Prosper allegedly threatened to kill Jaylankla Duncanson with a handgun on August 9 in New Providence.

After pleading not guilty, he was granted $4,500 bail with one or two sureties.

Prosper must sign in at the Grove Police Station every Monday and Wednesday by 7pm.

His trial begins on October 8.