Man charged with illegal weapon and drugs with intent to supply

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded in custody yesterday after allegedly being found with a banned firearm and $26,000 worth of drugs in July.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby arraigned Emmanuel Cherenfant, 42, on charges of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of ammunition, and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Cherenfant was allegedly found with a black 9mm Glock pistol, 11 rounds of ammunition, and 26.5 pounds of marijuana on July 3 in New Providence.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Although his attorney, Glendon Rolle, argued that Cherenfant was a suitable candidate for bail, prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie objected.

Cherenfant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his bail hearing on August 20.