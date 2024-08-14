Man charged with illegal weapon and drugs with intent to supply

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was remanded in custody yesterday after allegedly being found with a banned firearm and $26,000 worth of drugs in July.
Magistrate Lennox Coleby arraigned Emmanuel Cherenfant, 42, on charges of possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of ammunition, and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.
Cherenfant was allegedly found with a black 9mm Glock pistol, 11 rounds of ammunition, and 26.5 pounds of marijuana on July 3 in New Providence.
He pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Although his attorney, Glendon Rolle, argued that Cherenfant was a suitable candidate for bail, prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie objected.
Cherenfant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his bail hearing on August 20.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
OpenID