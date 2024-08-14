Man charged with stealing a vehicle

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after being accused of stealing a car in New Providence last month.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Vernal Brown, 25, on charges of stealing and receiving.

Brown allegedly stole Edith Knowles’s grey 2011 Nissan Cube, valued at $6,500, between 10am on July 16 and 4.40am on July 17.

Brown pleaded not guilty to the charge after choosing to continue his case in the Magistrate’s Court.

His bail was set at $9,500 with one or two sureties. Brown will be fitted with a monitoring device and must sign in at his local police station every Monday and Friday by 6pm.

The trial is set to begin on November 5.