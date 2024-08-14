0

Man ordered to Maintain good behaviour after admitting to assault with a cutlass

As of Wednesday, August 14, 2024

By PAVEL BAILEY 

Tribune Staff Reporter 

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered to maintain good behaviour yesterday after admitting to assaulting someone with a cutlass on Bernard Road last weekend.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Pennerman arraigned Bengy Calixte, 20, on an assault with a dangerous instrument charge.

Calixte reportedly threatened Travis Thompson with a cutlass at his residence around 9.30pm on August 10.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge and apologised for his actions.

Magistrate Pennerman issued a warning and granted Calixte a conditional discharge, ordering him to behave well for one year or face jail time.

