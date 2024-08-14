PM on bed rest for three days, misses Fox Hill day events

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis missed yesterday’s Fox Hill Day events because he will be on bed rest for three days, according to Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell.

Mr Mitchell said: “He is fine. He had an operation on his back, and, you know, he was at several public functions.”

“You should really be careful. We’ve been trying to tell him, slow down, slow down, slow down. He’s gonna take doctor’s orders.”

Mr Mitchell said Mr Davis presided over yesterday’s Cabinet session but took an early break.

Mr Davis travelled to the United States last month,

reportedly for surgery to repair compression of his sciatic nerve. He returned to the country on July 1.

The Cleveland Clinic defines the condition as irritation, inflammation,

pinching or compression that affects one or more nerves that run down your lower back and into your legs. The condition is said not to be serious, with severe cases needing surgery.