‘School repair work underway on all islands’

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna Martin said school repair work underway on every island is more comprehensive than usual, strongly focusing on redeveloping school infrastructure.

In New Providence, where 50 of the country’s 150 government schools are located, the ministry is conducting “a very aggressive” repair programme, she said, adding that the efforts go beyond basic repairs.

For instance, she noted that Government High School is in the third phase of a summer redevelopment project to modernise the structures, adding: “You will find that it is becoming a new school.”

She also noted that about two years ago, the ministry completed a three-storey complex at TA Thompson during the summer, saying that proved that extensive work can be done during the recess.

“What we are doing is not simple school repairs in every instance; it’s not just changing a doorknob,” she said.

The minister said contractors are working tirelessly to meet an aggressive timeline despite some public criticism of the work quality.

“They understand what the project means to learning and national development, and they are giving their all, working day and night to achieve the timeline,” she said. “It is a very challenging timeline, but we are not running around like heads of a chicken, as I’ve heard some say.”

She stressed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring students return to a conducive learning environment in September.

On Harbour Island, the government is completing a five-classroom block to replace a condemned building that students had occupied “for far too long.” Additional repairs will be made to the remaining structures.

With approximately 150 schools under the ministry’s purview, Mrs Hanna-Martin said there may be imperfections along the way, but the primary goal is to create a pleasing and productive environment for students, teachers, support staff, and administrators.

Addressing teacher shortages, the minister said, is a global challenge.

“We are engaging in many strategies to fill gaps,” she said. She mentioned the hiring of technical teachers, recruiting from the University of the Bahamas, and bringing in educators from Cuba.