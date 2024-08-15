52nd Bernie Butler Open Water Swim taking place August 24 in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE 52nd Bernie Butler Open Water Swim will take place on August 24 at Coral Beach, offering a qualifying opportunity for competitive swimmers and a chance for casual swimmers to improve their skills.

Stacey McBride, board member and race coordinator, aims to increase participation from 65 to 100 swimmers this year. The event will feature four race divisions: the John Bradley 5K, a 1.35-mile race, the Bert Bell one-mile race, and a half-mile relay.

The 5K race, which starts at 7.30am, is a key qualifier for swimmers seeking a place on the Bahamas National Teams.

“This is a significant event for competitive swimmers,” Ms McBride noted, adding that many participants from New Providence will travel to Grand Bahama to compete.

The race is named in honour of John Bradley Sr, a renowned Bahamian athlete who passed away in 2021. The other two races will start at 10.30am, with the final event being the half-mile relay, featuring teams of three.

The Bert Bell One Mile race, named after the late swim coach Bert Bell, is designed for those who prefer shorter distances. Bell was known for

training competitive swimmers and teaching many underprivileged children how to swim.

The event will conclude with an awards ceremony at the Grand Bahama Sailing Club. The Bernie Butler Open Water Swim, one of the longest-running swim races in Grand Bahama and the Bahamas, was paused for two years due to COVID-19 but resumed in 2022.

Robbie Butler, son of the late Bernie Butler, has participated every year and completed his 50th race last year. Bernie Butler, from Nassau, won the Kiwanis Harbour Marathon at age 18 and, after moving to West End, Grand Bahama, became a board member of BASRA and one of the original organisers of the BASRA Swim Race in 1971. He competed until 1989, when he tragically died in an accident. The race was subsequently named in his honour.

Ms McBride highlighted that most donations and funds raised support swimming lessons for underprivileged children. Last year, $13,000 was spent on lessons for 12 to 13 kids at the Freeport Aquatics Club and the YMCA. Plans for next year include expanding to children from the Grand Bahama Children’s Home.