Bahamas aquathlon, triathlon team ready to medal

WEDNESDAY was a very busy travel day with numerous sporting teams across various sporting disciplines commuting to the Eastern Caribbean region and USA.

The Bahamas Triathlon Association’s (BTA) CARIFTA Triathlon and Aquathlon team members made their journey to Barbados yesterday in hopes of securing a top three podium spot at the 2024 CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon and Mixed Relay Championships to be staged this weekend.

After a third-place finish at the 2023 CARIFTA Championships staged at home, team head coach Cameron Roach is expecting the athletes to improve from last year’s performances in Barbados.

“Team expectations are always to see them improve from their last performance. I feel if all the kids [can] improve from last year’s performances, we have a chance for The Bahamas to finish in a top podium position,” he said.

More than 20 triathletes and aquathlon competitors will be representing The Bahamas this upcoming weekend but according to coach Roach the team is missing some of its usual members due to the Goodwill Swimming Championship going on simultaneously in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

The Bahamas narrowly snagged the third place spot at last year’s CARIFTA Triathlon and Aquathlon Championships with a total of 88 points along with six medals (one gold, three silvers and two bronze medals).

“We did, and we also had the privileges of a few extra athletes who are also participating in the Goodwill Games this very same weekend. Our numbers are not as large as we would like them to be, but we have a very good group of athletes and we expect to do well within each of the age groups,” he said.

Selected to the team are Fraser Menzies, Lyall Menzies, Kyle Muray, Blair Thompson, Torion Turner, Sophie Bruekner, Blue Gray, Taylen Nicholls, Damari Butler, Will Farrington, Lauchlan Menizes, Alex Murray, Mateo Theberge, Emma Barigelli, Issa Bournas, Taylor Knowles, Grace Shouldice, Mia Van Der Riet, Ayden Bain, Ragh Cordova, Launy Duncombe, Enea Gervasini, Malcolm Menzies, Sienna Culmer-Mackey, Grace Farrington, Alanna Murray, Erin Pritchard, Mathis Bournas, AJ Knowles, Avery Roberts, Sibby Poitier, Jayden Smith, Callum Pritchard, Tristan Johnson, Na’ia Belton, Barron Musgrove Jr and Kami Roach.

Coach Roach said based on team practices over the last six weeks this group appears to be ready to medal again.

“Preparing for this event has been intense, fun and exciting. We went through six weeks of team training together, which included a strength and conditioning phase, speed and endurance phase and finally the taper phase. The kids are rested, excited and ready to race,” he said.

Rounding out last year’s top three podium spots were reigning champions Barbados, Bermuda and The Bahamas.

Twelve nations will be vying for a chance at championship glory including Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad & Tobago.