Golden Eagles Basketball Club win titles in Orlando

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

MEMBERS of the Golden Eagles Basketball Club, which is committed to training and developing young basketball players at the youth level, saw their hard work pay off during travel ball in Orlando.

Thirty-two ballers traveled to Orlando, Florida to compete in various divisions at the Super 6 and Dynasty Hoops basketball tournaments July 17-31.

The Golden Eagles competed in the under-14, under-15 and under-17 divisions and were all successful.

The U15 and U17 basketball teams both won their respective championship games at the Super 6 Basketball Classic.

The former defeated the Orlando Pirates 43-28 and the latter dominated Swift Elite 42-24 for the championship hardware.

The Golden Eagles’ U14 group put up a valiant effort in the championship game against Eawk Central 2028 but suffered a narrow 32-29 loss.

Alphonso Brown, one of the club’s coaches, was proud that the teams showed up and showed out in overseas competition.

“It was good because it gave the young kids something to look up to.

“The older kids travelled with me before in the past and were not as successful as this year, so it was good for them to see that they stuck with the programme, continued to get better and they won this year,” he stated.

He added that one of the goals of the basketball programme is to equip players with the adequate skills needed for them to excel in high school ball.

Coach Brown was also happy to see the group bounce back after coming up short last year. “It says a lot about our dedication to training as coaches but we give most credit to the kids.

“It shows that our training is actually working and it shows the kids that once they stay consistent they can achieve success. They will be able to transfer what they did this summer to their high school teams when they go to tryout. Our main goal is to have them make their school teams,” he said.

The Golden Eagles had three teams make the playoff cut at the Dynasty Hoops tourney but they were unable to advance.

However, the teams showed great competitive spirit in their efforts.

With travel ball now wrapped up, the Golden Eagles Basketball Club is on a break until the second week of September.

The non-profit basketball programme caters to over 60 kids aged 5-18.

Registration opens at the end of August.

Contact 242-421-6839 for more information.