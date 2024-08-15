Jaguars dominate Raw Talent Elite 82-63 in Summer of Thunder finale

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE final game of the Bahamas Basketball Federation’s (BBF) Summer of Thunder basketball tournament concluded yesterday at the Kendal GL Isaacs (KGLI) Gymnasium.

The South University Jaguars dominated Raw Talent Elite 82-63 to close out the seasonal tourney on a high note.

Jordan Johnson stuffed the stat sheet for the Jaguars with a game-high 20 points, three rebounds along with one assist and steal. He was one of three Southern University players to clear the double digit mark in the contest.

Dionjahe Thomas was the team’s second best scorer with 14 points and 5 boards. Michael Jacobs posted 13 points, 3 rebounds and two dimes for the visiting team.

After a back and forth opening period, the Jaguars were able to pull away with a narrow three-point lead (18-15) going into the second quarter.

The visitors created a small deficit late in the second quarter thanks to Delang Muon, who got the ball rolling with a massive dunk at the 3:49 mark. The Jaguars then went on a 7-1 run to get ahead of the home squad 37-31 late in the second quarter. The Bahamian team only scored two more points after this juncture and fell behind 40-33 at halftime.

The third quarter is where the Jaguars made their mark on the ball game. Damariee Jones, of Southern University, picked off a bad pass made by Gavin Clarke Jr and Thomas finished off the play with a jam on the opposite end of the court with 1:48 on the clock.

That play prompted a ten-point advantage (59-49) for the Jaguars and they rode that momentum into the third period with a 63-49 lead. The visiting team went on to outscore the Raw Talent Elite team 19-14 in the fourth to put away the contest.

The Jaguars severely outrebounded Raw Talent Elite 58-38. The team also greatly benefitted from the contribution of their bench unit that poured 27 points compared to 13 from the competitors.

The victors connected on 49 per cent of their two-pointers while the Raw Talent Elite team only cashed in on 40 per cent of their twos.

Despite the tough loss in the final game of the summer, Raw Talent Elite had three players eclipse double digits. Veteran national team player Jaraun “Kino” Burrows pumped in an efficient 15 points complemented by 5 boards.

Lathaniel Bastian was also in high gear with 15 points and 9 rebounds. He shot 44 per cent in the loss. Clarke pitched in 11 points in the game.











