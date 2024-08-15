Jazz Chisholm Jr on the injured list

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

The verdict is now out on whether or not Bahamian Major League Baseball (MLB) pro Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr will find himself on the injured list following an elbow injury sustained on Monday night against the Chicago White Sox.

The New York Yankees officially placed the dynamic third baseman on the 10-day injured list roughly 24 hours after team manager Aaron Boone told reporters the team is awaiting word from doctors on the severity of the injury.

It is still unclear whether the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) injury in the versatile pro’s left elbow will require surgery or how long he will be shelved.

According to reports from MLB Insider Jon Heyman per the New York Post, the Bronx Bombers are remaining hopeful that the Bahamian can return to baseball action within the next 3-4 weeks but it is still up in the air.

Boone, the team’s manager, revealed to reporters on Tuesday that the team will certainly miss the newfound services of Chisholm Jr but they are remaining optimistic.

“He’s been a dynamic player for us,” he said. “He provides power, speed. He’s done a great job on defence. He’s been great in the room. But again, hopefully, it’s something that doesn’t turn out to be too long and we can get him back.”

The 2022 MLB All-Star has seemed locked in since arriving in the Big Apple.

In the 14 games played with his newest club, the 26-year old is batting .316 with 18 hits, 7 homers, 11 RBIs and 13 runs scored in 14 games.

Additionally, the electric baseball pro is the first Yankees team member to launch seven homers in the span of 12 games and is just one of five players in the MLB with 20 home runs and at least 20 stolen bases.

The first team in the American League East has put in place a backup plan with their latest spark plug now being shelved with injury.

In the interim, the Yankees have called up former top prospect Oswald Peraza along with right-hander Enyel De Los Santos to fill in the void on the roster.

The third baseman sustained the left elbow sprain while sliding to the home plate in the fifth inning against the White Sox on Monday.

Despite having his fair share of run-ins with the injury bug, “Jazz” has been relatively healthy this season with 115 games played, well over the 97 games total registered during the 2023 campaign in Miami.

The former Miami Marlins player was acquired late in July for three minor league prospects shortly before the MLB trade deadline.

The Yankees sit atop the American League East standings with a 71-50 win/loss record and 6-4 record in the last 10 games played.

The Bronx-based team is hoping to have the dynamic third baseman back into the fold in due time.