Off-duty cop hospitalized after early morning shooting on Gladstone Road

An off-duty police officer is in serious condition following a shooting incident that occurred early Thursday morning on Gladstone Road.

According to police, the incident took place as the officer was driving near Bellot Road after leaving a licensed establishment around 1am.

The officer reported hearing multiple gunshots fired in his direction, and shortly afterward, he felt pain in his upper body and realized he had been struck by a bullet.

The officer called 911, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived at the scene to transport him to the hospital. His condition is currently listed as serious.

Anyone with information that can assist ongoing investigations is urged to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).