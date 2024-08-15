Police seize 42lbs of suspected marijuana in home search

Police arrested a 43-year-old man after they discovered 42 pounds of suspected marijuana during a search of a residence off Baillou Hill Road yesterday.

The suspected drugs are worth an estimated $42,000.00, according to police.

Officers from the Drug Enforcement and K-9 Units executed a search warrant at a residence on Kim’s Crescent sometime around 5pm. The man was reportedly the sole male occupant.

Investigations are ongoing.