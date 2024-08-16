$17m resort ready to advance first phase

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

THE $75m Turtlegrass Resort and Island Club (TGR) on Sampson Cay, Exuma, is advancing with its $17m first phase, which will focus on installing necessary infrastructure.

The developers emphasised their commitment to environmental sustainability and community development.

Developers for the resort said it is “deeply committed” to the natural environment and community of Exuma and is looking forward to receiving more details about neighbouring project Rosewood Exuma.

“We are committed to completing phase one of TGR, which represents an initial investment of $17m. Our project is fully funded and prepared to move forward. In anticipation of completing

phase two, we are looking forward to learning more about the neighbouring development by Rosewood/Yntegra.” said TGR.

TGR has already employed 20 Bahamians and invested $12m in the project development phase. Additionally, $2.4m has been allocated for conservation and local youth initiatives.

Miami-based investment firm Yntegra recently announced a partnership with Rosewood Hotels and Resorts to develop a new luxury project, Rosewood Exuma, on the 124-acre East Sampson Cay.

This development will feature 33 suites, all with views of the island’s distinctive pink and white sands, and is expected to create 500 local jobs.

Previously, TGR had raised concerns about Yntegra’s proposed super yacht marina, which they feared would conflict with their low-density, sustainable development model and potentially halt their plans.

However, TGR developers have now received “new insights” that have provided a “positive signal” for both projects to coexist.

“In light of the recent announcement of Yntegra’s partnership with Rosewood, new insights about the proposed project

have emerged, offering a renewed perspective,” TGR said.

“Specifically, we are excited that the proposed site of the project’s marina has been relocated to the southern side of Big Sampson Cay. And, given the expertise of the partners involved, we believe such a move is both possible and practical. It is also a positive signal for the future coexistence of our developments and the local environment.”

TGR said they remain committed to conserving the biodiversity of the Exuma cays and aims to make Exuma a leading

eco-tourism destination in the Bahamas.

They plan to incorporate renewable energy into their development and ensure it harmonises with the local ecosystem.

“Our goal is to attract visitors to Exuma while raising awareness about conservation efforts through hands-on learning opportunities and providing our guests with activities highlighting the area’s natural beauty and ecological significance,” TGR said.

“In addition to prioritising renewable energy sources, we are designing our destination to harmonise with the delicate ecosystem of the Exumas, like the underwater environment north of Big Sampson Cay, which includes rich seagrass beds and crucial tidal flows that act as vital habitats for marine life such as conch, fish, rays, and sea turtles.”

Looking ahead, TGR is eager to learn more about Rosewood Exuma and explore potential synergies that could benefit the Exuma community.

“Like Rosewood, TGR supports responsible, ecologically sound, and sustainable development,” said TGI’s statement.

“We believe that in the Exumas, such developments can enhance the overall visitor experience and create sustainable economic opportunities for the local community. We are eager to learn more about Yntegra and Rosewood’s partnership and proposed development, and we look forward to exploring potential synergies that will ultimately benefit the people of Exuma and The Bahamas as a whole.”