AG submits legal brief on climate change to the ICJ

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas has formally submitted a legal brief to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) addressing positions filed by various countries regarding climate change, according to Attorney General Ryan Pinder.

Mr Pinder announced earlier this year that the country supported a United Nations Resolution requesting an advisory opinion on states’ obligations regarding climate change.

Yesterday’s brief responds to the arguments presented by other nations and advocates for holding states liable for failing to enforce climate regulations and manage greenhouse gas emissions.

The Bahamas’ submission argues that the climate crisis, which severely impacts nations like the Bahamas, is largely a result of other states’ negligence. The country’s brief aims to establish legal accountability for these states’ failure to address and mitigate climate emergencies.

Mr Pinder said oral arguments in the case are scheduled for December 2024. He said the case is groundbreaking and could set a significant precedent in international climate law.

He said while the details of the submissions remain confidential, they are expected to be made public later this year in preparation for the upcoming hearings.

In March, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said: “The Bahamas is calling on the ICJ to make clear the legal obligations of states to reduce harmful policies and protect current and future generations from the most devastating impacts of climate change.”

Mr Pinder added: “The ICJ’s advisory opinion will provide much-needed guidance on the responsibilities of states to address climate change. It will strengthen the legal framework for climate action and hold states accountable for their contributions to the crisis.”