Bancroft Lane roadside garage issue worsened, say residents

NEARLY two months after residents first complained about the proliferation of roadside garages on Bancroft Lane, East Street South, residents say the situation has worsened.

When The Tribune visited the residential area yesterday, multiple car repair shops were seen. Cars were parked along the road, some stripped for parts, while others were stored in the yards of the garages. While some vehicles appeared to be in good condition, many were broken down.

The owner of Stephen Auto and a long-time resident of the neighbourhood, has been running his car repair shop for over 20 years. Stephen’s business operates from a separate building next to his house, and he said he holds a business licence. However, due to ongoing complaints from residents, he’s now considering closing his shop.

Several cars were seen in his yard and around his garage. Seven belonged to him, while the others were customers’ vehicles. Last month, the Department of Environmental Health placed removal notices on five of his cars. Stephen said he complied by removing them and is currently working on clearing out more.

“I’m just trying to move out whatever I can. The other day, I had two dumpsters here cleaning,” he said. “I’m just trying to stop doing mechanic work.”

Stephen added that none of the residents have directly approached him with complaints about the number of cars in his yard or on the road. How- ever, he said officials had advised him to remove some vehicles based on reports they received.

A father of 23, Stephen explained that his mechanic work is how he

supports his family. He believes that some residents do not understand the challenges of running a car repair shop, emphasis- ing that he is simply trying to make an honest living.

“Doing mechanic work, you’re going to make dirt. You have to make dirt and you’re going to have to clean up but a neighbour can’t want you to clean up every little tock of the clock and you got your bills to pay.”

There are at least four roadside garages on Bancroft Lane.

Another nearby garage specialises in car bodywork. The business owner buys cars, repairs them, and eventually sells them. When The Tribune visited, the owner was not present.

Courtney Hudson, a worker at the bodywork garage for over a year, acknowledged the residents’ complaints about congestion. He said their

business ensures that all vehicles are kept within the garage to avoid block- ing the road.

The garage is located next to an apartment complex, so they also make sure customers’ cars do not obstruct the residents’ access to the parking lot.

Peter Taylor, a resident and landlord, has been advocating for the removal of the cars for ten years. Mr Taylor expressed frustration with the situation, saying he is reaching his breaking point due to the lack of resolution.

Mr Taylor described the cars as a health hazard for his tenants because garbage trucks have difficulty accessing the area. He is considering selling his apartment complex due to dissatisfaction with the state of the building and the congestion caused by the cars.

“I actually have an appointment with Best Realty in terms of selling,” Mr Taylor said.

He added that despite warnings to remove the cars, the number of roadside garages seems to have increased.

Attempts to contact the Department of Environmental Health Services for a response to residents’ complaints were unsuccessful as of press time.

In June, Environment and Natural Resources Minister Vaughn Miller said officials would visit the area to address the issue of derelict vehicles, noting that these cars have caused mosquito infestations.

Bamboo Town MP Patricia Deveaux also stated in June that she has been working urgently with Urban Renewal and the Department of Environmental Health to resolve the problem of roadside garages crowding Bancroft Lane.

This is not the first time residents in New Providence have complained about roadside garages. In May, a scrap metal yard fire that threatened businesses in the Joe Farrington Road area prompted the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to say it would tackle roadside garages.

“Successive governments and communities have been very concerned about roadside garages that continue to reside and expand in residential communities,” the ministry said.

“Successive governments have sought to identify suitable land to accommodate these roadside garages. Previously, 20 acres had been set aside on Fire Trail Road West for a new industrial park and to accommodate roadside garages.

“It is the intention of the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works to follow through on the request for Crown land to house these facilities. We are concerned about Roberts on Joe Farrington Road, Strachan’s on Soldier Road, the massive facility on Augusta and Dean Streets and a number of unsightly garages in other areas. It is the government’s intention to discourage roadside garages in general that have become an eyesore and environmental hazard in our communities.

“The Ministry of Public Works has carriage for garages, scrap facilities, vehicle storage areas, etc. Our concern is the environment and keeping it clean and green. We are passionate and committed to having these facilities removed and banned from residential communities.”