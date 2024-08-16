BLACKOUT: New Providence hit by power outage as generators trip

By FAY SIMMONS AND LYNAIRE MuNNINgS

Tribune Staff Reporters

RESIDENTS across New Providence experienced power outages around 9pm last night after two generators at the Bahamas Power and Light Clifton Pier Station tripped.

Some reported intermittent power outages.

BPL communications manager Arnette Ingraham said the outage affected several areas, including eastern New Providence and, predominantly, the western part of the island.

A recent audit by the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) recommended that BPL reduce the frequency and duration of power outages by 40 percent and 60 percent, respectively, to meet regulatory standards.

The transfer of New Providence’s electricity grid to Bahamas Grid Company, now 60 percent privately owned, is underway. Island Grid, managed by Eric Pike, will oversee operations, with Pike Electrical providing the necessary workforce, equipment, and resources. Pike’s teams and trucks have

already started arriving in The Bahamas.

Bahamas Grid Company is raising $100 million through a private bond placement to fund $120 million in essential grid upgrades, targeted for completion by the third quarter of 2025. The bond prospectus indicates that expatriate workers will lead these upgrades, with plans to upskill Bahamian workers.