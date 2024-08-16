Donald Thomas pops the question

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

WHILE he would have preferred to make the final of the men’s high jump at the 2024 Olympic Games, veteran Donald Thomas was more delighted to come out with his biggest prize possession.

Thomas, the 40-year-old team leader for The Bahamas in Paris, France, proposed to his fiancée Rayven Lively, a pharmacist from Mobile, Alabama at midnight on August 10 in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“I had planned on proposing in the stadium the night of finals,” he said. “I was completely sure I was going to make the final based off of my training leading up to the games.”

Reliving his experience in Paris, Thomas said during his last practice session before getting on the plane, he felt a cramp-like sensation in my hamstring while doing some hurdle drills.

“Even while at the games I was sure I was going to make it to the finals,” he pointed out.

“I had several good practice sessions in Paris even after the injury and was doing everything recovery-wise to be fit.

“However, I felt another strange movement in my hamstring while doing some approach runs a few days out from qualification. One bad step during warm-ups aggravated my hamstring. I dragged my spike at takeoff and that was it. I couldn’t run properly and my Olympic Games were over.”

Thomas, in his fifth Olympic experience, said he never had a hamstring or muscular injury so it was very strange.

“I know when the body is in great shape and in fine tune for a great performance you have to be very careful,” he stated. “That one last hurdle rep cost me big time.

“The qualifying mark which made the finals in Paris is a height I have been jumping in practice and surpassing in international competitions all season so I was and still am very disappointed.”

During the qualifying round of the high jump on August 7, Thomas failed to clear the opening mark and he had to watch the rest of the competition.

“I’ve trained every day for this moment and, at the last minute, I got a muscle injury that prevented me from showcasing my abilities,” he said.

“All in all it is okay. I never question God and I stay true to myself. I know I would have been a contender but life happens and you have to roll with it.”

Thomas, however, said he joked around with his fiancée and told her: “I faked an injury so I wouldn’t overshadow her moment.

“To this day every few hours I tell myself ‘I can’t believe I got a muscle injury the week of the Olympics.’ I wish the games were a month out from now but that’s not how life works.”

Thomas said he went to Paris for gold, but he left with a diamond.

“Rayven has been a great girlfriend and supporter of me so it was only right to make things right in the city of love,” he said.