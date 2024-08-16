Govt urged to act as two vessels damaging reef

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas National Trust (BNT) and its partners are urging the government to ensure the removal of two vessels stranded in a protected marine area in Abaco since March, citing significant environmental damage to coral reefs and the loss of sand.

A barge and tugboat became stuck in Fowl Cays National Park, a protected area managed by the BNT, after encountering rough seas en route to Baker’s Bay, Abaco, on March 27.

Despite multiple attempts to remove the vessels, the BNT said efforts have been unsuccessful due to bad weather and inadequate equipment.

The environmental watchdog warned that the vessels’ continued presence poses a critical threat to nearby coral reefs and the health of the park’s marine ecosystem.

“Fowl Cays National Park is a sanctuary for some of the most biologically diverse and fragile marine habitats in The Bahamas, and these grounded vessels remain a persistent hazard to the coral reefs,” said Mr David Knowles, Abaco’s BNT Chief Park Warden.

Following a recent site visit, BNT staff observed damage to corals, scattered debris from the vessels, and the loss of sand being transported on the barge.

The BNT reported that its staff documented rope from the vessels entangled around critically endangered Elkhorn Corals and found that the tugboat is more than 75 percent submerged and at risk of rolling, which it said could cause extensive damage to the marine environment if moved by a storm or severe weather.

“Through our communications with the parties involved, we understand that previous salvage efforts have been unsuccessful due to unfavourable weather conditions and a lack of adequate equipment,” Mr Knowles added.

“However, too much time has passed, and more urgency and action from government authorities and the vessel owners are needed to prevent the situation from worsening.”

The BNT believes more reefs could be damaged based on its preliminary investigations but noted that a more comprehensive assessment is required.

“Every day, these vessels remain on the reef, more damage occurs,” said Denise Mizell, Abaco’s programme manager for the Perry Institute for Marine Science.

Olivia Patterson-Maura, executive director of Friends of the Environment, added: “Nearly five months later, and at the height of hurricane season, we implore the government to open lines of communication with local stakeholders and facilitate the swift removal of the vessels while mitigating any further damage.”

The BNT called on the government to prioritise the removal of the vessels, warning that further delays will only cause more extensive damage, threatening the integrity of one of The Bahamas’ pristine and valuable marine protected areas.

Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy, director of the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, told The Tribune in April that the vessel owners will likely face fines. She could not be reached for comment for an update on the issue yesterday.

Meanwhile, acting Port Controller Lieutenant Commander Berne Wright said port officials had informed the vessel owners they want the boats removed as soon as possible, but he could not specify when this would happen.

“After the vessels are removed, we hope to see the responsible parties held accountable for the damage they’ve caused to a national asset. The fines should reflect the severity of the reef damage and cover the costs of monitoring and restoration efforts that follow,” said Lakeisha Anderson-Rolle, BNT’s executive director.