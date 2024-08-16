Haitian man fined after admitting to trying to smuggle almost $90k out of tHe country

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A HAITIAN man was fined yesterday after admitting to trying to smuggle $89,341.00 out of the country earlier this week.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly arraigned Monel Phileman, 37, for failing to declare and money laundering. Phileman, while reportedly travelling through Lynden Pindling International Airport on August 13, failed to declare to a customs officer that he was leaving the country with over $10,000. The $89,341 seized in this incident in mixed Bahamian and American currency was believed to be the proceeds of crime.

After pleading guilty, the defendant was fined $2,500 for both charges and risks a six-month prison term if he fails to pay.

The money confiscated at the airport will be forfeited to the crown.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as a prosecutor.