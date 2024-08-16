Man admits to injuring another man in fight

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was placed on probation after admitting to injuring another man during a fight at his home in Elizabeth Estates last month.

Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux arraigned Travis Curry, 36, on a charge of causing harm.

Curry reportedly injured Shantino Mullings during a physical altercation on the night of July 24.

After pleading guilty, Curry was granted a conditional discharge and placed on three months’ probation. If he breaches his probation, he will face a three-month prison term.