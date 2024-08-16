Organisers pleased with Sweeting’s Cay homecoming festival turnout

By DENISE MAYCOCK

SWEETING’S Cay buzzed with excitement as hundreds of residents returned for the 2nd annual homecoming festivities on Saturday, August 10.

The ‘Back to Sweeting’s CayHomecomingFestival’ has become an economic lifeline for the island, still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.

Heather Feaster, chairman of the Sweeting’s Cay Heritage Association and one of the event organisers, reported that the festival attracted more than 400 returning residents, visiting islanders, and tourists. Ferry operators were busy shuttling people from Grand Bahama to the cay, underscoring the event’s significance.

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson attended the event, offering brief remarks and taking time to walk through the community, greeting constituents.

The day’s entertainment featured performances by Bahamian artist KB and the Island Boys Band, along with a variety of activities including a kayak race, domino tournament, egg and spoon race, watermelon-eating contest, and crocus sack race for children.

Organisers were pleased with the turnout and are eager to sustain the festival’s momentum. Plans are in place to introduce a new signature event and transform the island’s turtle pond site into a park attraction, further promoting the cay’s natural beauty.

While the festival provides a vital economic boost, Ms Feaster emphasised that the protection of turtles remains a key focus for the Heritage Association. “We expect to keep it going because many natives get to come home, which is important since everybody left Sweeting’s Cay after Dorian, which was a total wipeout here,” she said.

The island is slowly recovering, and efforts by the Heritage Association aim to capitalise on what Sweeting’s Cay is best known for — fishing and sea turtles. Ms Feaster mentioned plans to introduce a “Fish Scaling Contest” as a signature activity next year, with long-term plans to develop the turtle pond site into a park.

Local businesses, including B&Bs, restaurants, bars, and small stores, are beginning to reopen.

However, essential infrastructure remains lacking. “The dock is definitely essential to the community. That is something that needs to be addressed,” Ms Feaster said, noting that residents have been advocating for its repair.

She acknowledged that the NGO CORE paid a contractor to fix the dock, but believes government intervention is now necessary. “We need a dock, a school, and a clinic — these are critical needs for the community,” she said.

The Homecoming Committee and Heritage Association are working diligently to help rebuild the community. Ms Feaster expressed gratitude to the sponsors of the homecoming festival, including MP Kwasi Thompson, the Grand Bahama Port Authority, MEATS Ltd, and Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey.