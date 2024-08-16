Teen accused of having firearm granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A 17-YEAR-OLD man was granted $7,500 bail after allegedly being found with a loaded gun last weekend in New Providence.
Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned the teenage defendant, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.
The juvenile’s guardian was present for his arraignment.
The defendant was allegedly found with a black Austrian Glock .40 pistol and ten rounds of ammunition on August 10.
The accused pleaded not guilty to both charges. Under the terms of his bail, he must obey a residential curfew from 7pm to 7am.
The trial is scheduled to begin on October 23.
Commenting has been disabled for this item.