Two men dead in under 24 hours in Bimini and Nassau

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force is investigating two separate murders — one in Bimini and another a man found with stab wounds and his hands and feet bound in New Providence — bringing the year’s homicide count to 81.

In North Bimini, 32-year-old James Sands of Abaco was shot dead on Thursday afternoon at Fisherman’s Village Marina.

Police are searching for a 28-year-old man in connection with the shooting.

According to reports, Bimini police received a call around noon about a fatal shooting at the Fisherman’s Village Marina. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive male lying in a pool of blood and immediately requested medical assistance. A doctor pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, in New Providence, police received reports at 4.25pm of a body submerged in the waters near the southern area of the old Stuart’s Cove.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Roberto Goodman said officers from the marine support unit and Western Police Station retrieved the body of an adult male near an abandoned building.

The victim had multiple stab wounds and was bound at the hands and feet. Police believe the man to be in his mid to late 20s. His identity remains unknown.

ACP Goodman stated that the investigation is in its early stages. He said the manner in which the body was found is disturbing to police.

“When you see someone bound by the hands and legs, it will raise a concern for us. We will do our best to determine what happened,” he said.

He urged anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9911 or 502-9975.

Reacting to the Bimini murder, Kingsley Smith, Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, expressed his sadness.

“As the Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, I was disheartened to learn of a shooting incident in Bimini earlier today. This island community prides itself on being the ‘Gateway to The Bahamas,’” he said, adding that such incidents harm the island’s reputation.

“This is not who we are as a community. I want to assure residents and visitors that this matter is being taken very seriously and is under close monitoring.”

He said the Royal Bahamas Police Force is expected to send additional resources to Bimini to assist with the investigation. Mr Smith also extended his condolences to the family of the deceased.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist in either investigation to contact the Alice Town Police Station at 347-3144, 911/919, the Criminal Investigation Department in Grand Bahama at 352-9774/5, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).