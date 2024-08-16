Two men plead guilty to separate drug charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE men were placed on probation yesterday after admitting to two separate drug charges.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Kenrick Lightbourne, 37, and Quintin Lightbourne, 41, on possession of dangerous drugs.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville initially arraigned Alexander Phillips, 45, on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, but the charge was later reduced to simple possession.

The Lightbourne brothers were reportedly found with a small quantity of marijuana on August 13 in New Providence.

Phillips was found with five grams of cocaine on August 12 in New Providence. The $86 found on him was also seized at the time.

All three defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

After Walter Hanchell, the Lightbournes’ attorney, provided mitigation on his clients’ behalf, the brothers were granted a conditional discharge.

They were placed on six months’ probation during which they must attend drug counseling. Failure to meet these conditions would result in a $500 fine or a three-month prison term.

Phillips was also granted a conditional discharge and placed on six months’ probation. He must attend drug counselling or face a similar $500 fine or two months in prison.

The money confiscated from Phillips will remain forfeited to the Crown.

Phillips returns to court on August 21 for a progress report.