UB staff protests for third time for long-overdue salary review

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE University of The Bahamas’ staff protested for the third time yesterday, demanding a long-overdue salary review.

Kimsley Ferguson, president of the Bahamas Public Service Union (BPSU), which represents the staff, accused UB’s leadership of delaying the “long-awaited” review outlined in an industrial agreement between the two parties.

He said the union has filed a trade dispute over the matter and warned there could be strike action if members vote on it.

The group previously protested the issue in January and May.

“This agreement indicated that we would have a salary review like all the other unions at the University of The Bahamas,” he said. “In my view, and in the view of those standing behind us, the university is being selective. They prioritise one category of employees over another, making those we represent feel insignificant.”

Mr Ferguson said the union has submitted a proposal and written to the university’s leaders, requesting an update on the review.

“We had a brief conversation with the human resource VP, who advised that some discussions were taking place,” he added. “I don’t know what needs to be discussed. It’s in the industrial agreement. It had a time-sensitive situation attached to it, and we expect now that we would be receiving the results or a proposal as to what the salary review is looking like.”

In January, Janyne Hodder, acting president of the University of The Bahamas, acknowledged the workers’ concerns and pledged to hold meetings to address the issue. However, the outcome of those meetings remains unclear.

University officials were unavailable to comment at press time yesterday.

Labour director Howard Johnson told The Tribune he contacted Mr Ferguson to offer assistance and expressed hope that the matter would be resolved soon.