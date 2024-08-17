Abaco shelter still on track for completion by year-end

DISASTER Risk Management Authority managing director Aarone Sargent yesterday maintained that Abaco’s shelter will be completed by the end of the year despite residents’ skepticism.

Residents expressed concerns about the $4.5m shelter and whether officials can meet the year-end deadline. The facility is designed to accommodate 200 people during a hurricane.

Mr Sargent said on Friday: “There’s a commitment to ensure that the shelter is completed before the end of year. We are excited to host residents of Abaco to the Grand Opening Ceremonies once we get the the shelter substantially completed by December.”

Faron Newbold, chief councillor for Central Abaco’s District Council, said based on its current state, it seems unlikely the construction team will meet the year-end deadline. Mr Newbold said residents had hoped it would be finished by now.

“It’s quite evident they need extra time,” Mr Newbold said. “I think they’re doing their best to get it completed. It’s probably a bit more challenging than they expected, which could be why it’s taking extra time.”

Photos shared with The Tribune show the Abaco Community Centre and Shelter with the frame structure up. Still, much of the building remains incomplete, with few windows, doors, or interior work finished.

Daphne DeGregory-Miaoulis, president of the Abaco Chamber of Commerce, said it would be difficult to finish the shelter by years-end unless the construction team works overtime.