Health on high alert but no travel restrictions for monkeypox

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration is not currently considering any travel restrictions for countries affected by the resurgence of monkeypox, according to Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the mpox outbreaks in Africa a global emergency for the second time in two years due to the virus's rapid spread across the region.

A deadlier strain of mpox has also been confirmed in several African countries.

Sweden recently reported its first case of the viral infection, with experts warning of more imported cases in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Dr Darville said his ministry is on high alert and has activated emergency response protocols due to the outbreak.

“We had a case of monkeypox in The Bahamas about a year ago. We have vaccines in the country, trained staff, and a surveillance unit. We are very vigilant,” he said.

“The Department of Public Health has now activated essential protocols throughout the country, and we'll be strengthening those protocols. Should we have a case or a few cases in the country, our systems, quarantine measures, and modalities are in place to protect every citizen in the Commonwealth.”

He added that his ministry will be increasing public awareness about mpox in the coming days.

Mpox is a viral disease that spreads easily between people through close contact.

Symptoms include skin rashes or lesions, fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.