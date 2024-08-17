Officials record positive trends in latest national exam results

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin yesterday highlighted positive trends in the latest results from the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) and the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examinations, noting that improvements have been seen across the islands.

The 2024 BJC examination saw 10,745 candidates from 63 government schools and 74 independent and private centres, a slight decrease of 1.72% from the 10,933 candidates in 2023.

Of these, 1,388 candidates achieved grades of C or higher in at least five subjects, a minor decline from 1,417 in 2023. Additionally, 1,948 candidates received grades of D or above in five or more subjects, a slight increase from 1,945 last year.

1,298 candidates earned at least a C in Mathematics, English, and Science subjects, down from 1,402 in 2023. This decrease may be attributed to recent adjustments in the National High School Diploma requirements.

The 2024 BGCSE examination, marking its 32nd sitting since 1993, involved 5,935 candidates from 41 government schools and 66 independent/private centres. This represents a 10.05 per cent increase from the 5,393 candidates in 2023. The total number of grades awarded rose to 20,598, a 9.99 per cent increase from 18,727 grades in 2023.

The performance of male and female candidates reflects overall trends in the BGCSE exams. Both groups have improved their percentages of A to C grades, decreased in D to G grades, and shown increases in U grades. Females continue to outperform males, although males have made greater strides in improving B grades and reducing D and F grades.

This year, 653 candidates achieved grades of C or higher in at least five subjects, up from 544 in 2023. Additionally, 1,009 candidates obtained a minimum grade of D in five or more subjects, compared to 901 candidates last year. 431 candidates achieved at least a C in Mathematics, English, and Science subject, an improvement from 303 in 2023, reflecting a positive trend.

"The numbers demonstrate that we have gotten our children back into school. That we are mitigating the effects of the pandemic loss, and that we are poising our young people for success. We are pleased to see the improvements among our girls and boys," Ms Hanna-Martin said.

The BGCSE covers 27 subjects, including Literature, English Language, Bookkeeping & Accounts, Economics, Office Procedures, Keyboarding Skills, Commerce, Biology, Chemistry, Combined Science, Physics, Mathematics, Carpentry & Joinery, Graphical Communication, Electrical Installation, Auto Mechanics, Clothing Construction, Food & Nutrition, History, Religious Studies, Geography, Art & Design Scheme A, Art & Design Scheme B, Art & Design Scheme C, Music, Spanish, and French.

