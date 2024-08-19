Man killed in Bimini complained to family of trouble with jealous worker

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

DAYS before his tragic death, James Sands complained to his family that his alleged killer was jealous of him and had been causing trouble at work.

Sands, 32, affectionally known as “Boo” from Abaco, was shot dead on Thursday afternoon at Fisherman’s Village Marina in Bimini, the island’s second murder of the year.

Sands, who had just turned 32 on August 8, had relocated to Bimini for work only weeks before his demise.

His older sister, Jimallie Sands, said he worked at a car rental company and enjoyed his job because “the money was good,” but he disliked some of the people on the island.

“He told mummy to keep praying for him at his job,” she said. “He mentioned that one boy had a problem with him, but he wasn’t paying it much mind because everyone was there to make money.”

“He only went there to earn some money, pay off the car he wanted to give to Mummy, and then come back home.”

According to the grieving sister, the same man James complained about killed him. The alleged shooter reportedly worked at a different rental company nearby to Sands’ workplace.

The family was informed that the two men argued just before Sands was shot.

Ms Sands claimed her brother’s killer was jealous of his success and told residents he was “trying to take over Bimini” after he started doing well.

“To me, it seemed like more than just a golf cart situation,” she said. “You really wanted him gone that badly? It would’ve been better if you’d shot him in the leg and he lost his leg, but to shoot someone in the face and then turn around and give him two more shots in the stomach?”

Ms Sands said her brother’s death has deeply affected the family, adding that their mother has been dealing with high blood pressure since the incident.

She described James, the youngest of their parents’ seven children, as the glue of the family.

“He was a loving person. He was our supporter. He was our everything,” she said.

Recalling their final conversations, Ms Sands said her brother was looking forward to celebrating their mother’s 60th birthday with them in Eleuthera next month.

He was planning to buy her a car and build her a house.

“I spoke with him that morning, and those were his plans,” she said. “He didn’t like the car she was driving and wanted to finish paying off the one he had, then replace it.”

“He told me to go to the place, get a quote for the house and we just gon’ surprise her. We was going to start it and let her know that no more renting from after she turn 60.”

Ms Sands also recalled that her brother told their mother, just hours before his death, “God ain’t going to take none of us unless we’re ready to go.”He then said: “Girlie, this the last time I’m going to make a trip away for you.”

The sister said she constantly reflects on her brother’s last words and wonders if he made it to heaven.

“I always wonder if he made it in,” she said. “To die badly and stay in hell, that’s hard. I don’t even know if he had time to ask for forgiveness and change his life because they say (the man) just ran up and shot him in the face.”

In a widely circulated voice note, Sands’ mother, Mary, expressed forgiveness towards her son’s killer, saying: “I find it in my heart to forgive him, even though my heart is torn apart. My son is gone at an early age.”

She urged the man to surrender his life to God before it’s too late, adding: “He needs to be delivered. That’s only the plan of the enemy. Tell him I say Boo’s mother forgives him.”

However, Jimallie Sands said that while their mother may be forgiving, others in the family are not.

She said the family suspects her brother’s killer may never be found,believing he escaped abroad.