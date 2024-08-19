MP says sorry after car pictured in disabled spot

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

STATE Minister for Housing and Urban Renewal Lisa Rahming apologised after her government-issued vehicle was photographed in a disabled parking space on West Bay Street.

Ms Rahming, the former State Minister for Social Services and Urban Development, said her aide was responsible. She called the action “careless” and contrary to her values, emphasising that it disrespected the rights and dignity of the “differently-abled community”.

“As a minister of state, before coming into my present portfolio, I had the great honour to represent and advocate for those with disabilities,” she said in a statement. “I understand only too well how access and accommodation can make all the difference in the lives of individuals who depend on such spaces for mobility and independence. Therefore, I wish to make it clear that I maintain strong support, respect and am anti-discriminatory to all persons with special needs.”

Ms Rahming said she spoke to her aide to ensure respect for designated spaces in the future.

“To all those affected, I extend my heartfelt apologies. my focus remains on promoting an inclusive society where everyone, regardless of ability, is treated with the respect they deserve,” she added.