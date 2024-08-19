NPSA: Operators rout Lady Marlins 26-3

THE RAB Operators routed the Lady Marlins in the only game played in the New Providence Softball Association on Saturday night in the Bankers Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

The men’s feature game saw the Chances Mighty Mitts win by default over the Cyber Tech Blue Marlins in the final game of the men’s regular season.

In the abbreviated ladies’ opener, the Operators pulled off a 26-3 win over the Lady Marlins as Mia Turner got the win over Edricka McClair on the mound. RAB scored 11 runs on five hits in the first inning and came up with another 15 runs on 11 hits in pulling off the massacre. The Lady Marlins countered with a run each in the first, second and third on no hits.

Aaliyah Ferguson had a perfect 4-for-4 night with two doubles and a home run with five runs batted in and three scored to lead RAB to victory.

Kendalia Turner was also a perfect 3-for-3 with a RBI and four runs scored. Mia Turner helped her own cause with a 2-for-4 night with a double, four RBI and three runs scored; Melinda Bastian was 2-for-2 with two RBI and as many runs scored; Kenisha Kelly was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored and and Ramona Hanna was 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Edricka McClain, Nadia Hopkins and Althea Green scored the three unearned runs for the Lady Marlins.

Prior to that, there was also only one ladies’ game played on Thursday night when the Black Scorpions knocked off the Johnson Lady Truckers 18-5 as Dorinda Knowles got the win over Grwce Chea.

In that game, the Scorpions got an unearned run in the first and secobd innings before they produced three runs on three hits in the third and exploded for 13 runs on three hits in the fourth.

The Lady Truckers got all their five runs in the second on two hits.

Vashawna Bastian went 2-for-4 with s triple, two RBI and three runs scored and Dorinda Knowles helped o=her own cause with a 2-for-3 night with a home run, four RBI and three runs scored.

For the Lady Truckers, RiKara Allen and Grace Chea were both 1-for-3 with q RBI and a run scored each.

On Tuesday, the final two games in the ladies division will be played. The RAB Operators will take on the Johnson Lady Truckers in the opener at 7 pm. That will be followed by the UB Mingoes and the Sunshine Auto Wildcats at 8:30 pm.

The playoffs will get started on Thursday night.