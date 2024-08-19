Pintard hosts school supplies giveaway

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard distributed about 1,300 school supply bags in Marco City as part of his annual back-to-school initiative over the weekend.

“Since 2016, we’ve been organising back-to-school giveaways, investing in our children’s education,” he said.

The giveaway happened on Saturday at the Gladstone ‘Moon’ McPhee Community Park, where backpacks were distributed, and students enjoyed snacks and various fun activities.

“We encourage corporate and private citizens to support our children by lessening the burden on parents through contributions to school supplies,” Mr Pintard said.

Mr Pintard stressed the importance of unity between the union and the government regarding the readiness of schools.

“We cannot have differing opinions on whether schools are ready,” he said. “We trust the educators, as they know what’s needed to fully prepare their spaces. We hope the Ministry of Education will ensure schools are ready, as everyone suffers when the physical environment or availability of teachers or resources is compromised.”