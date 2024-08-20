42-year-old GB man dies after motorcycle accident

By DENISE MAYCOCK

A 42-YEAR-OLD man has died in hospital after sustaining severe injuries in a traffic accident on Sunday evening.

Galen Godet was riding a red-and-yellow Kawasaki 636 ZX6 motorcycle when a black GMC Yukon XL driven by an adult male was in collision with him. According

to police, the incident occurred shortly before 9pm on Seahorse Road, near Coral Court.

Preliminary reports indicate that Godet was traveling north on Seahorse Road, while the Yukon was heading south. The collision happened when the Yukon attempted to turn west onto Coral Court.

Godet was severely injured and was transported to the hospital by EMS, where he later succumbed to his injuries. A close relative expressed on Facebook that she and her husband are “shattered by the loss”.

Godet was known as an animal advocate and was actively involved in animal rescues. Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.