Andros residents say ‘fix our roads’

MP says roadworks will start soon but anger over long wait

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AFTER several South Andros residents protested the island’s deteriorating road conditions, MP Leon Lundy assured yesterday that road repairs will begin soon and criticised those he accused of “trying to stir up confusion” about the project.

Residents have long complained about the poor state of the roads, saying it affects their quality of life.

Some have lost their vehicles or had to replace car parts due to damage from potholes, while others have raised safety concerns.

“This road break up my car over a year now,” said one protestor, “I’m without trans and I’m a lifelong PLP but I am ashamed of what’s going on in South Andros. Lundy ain’t doing nothing in South Andros.”

Community activist Julian Gibson claimed that a new contractor was hired a while ago to begin roadworks, but nothing has been done. He accused the contractors of dragging their feet.

“It seems like we have to cry out which is disrespectful for anything we want and these things that we want, we deserve to have because we are Bahamians. Yes there is a process, but there is no process when it comes to Abaco and Exuma so why we have to wait months and months. The people are frustrated,” Mr Gibson said.

“We’ve been pleading with the government. The contractor might have his issues trying to get tar and trying to get his equipment but just scrape the road a little bit smoothly so people can transit over the road.”

Mr Lundy dismissed the criticism yesterday, explaining that the contractor’s contract was finalised only a month ago.

He noted that the new contractors have already begun prepping the roads, with equipment expected to arrive this week.

“They know the work is about to be done,” Mr Lundy added. “I fought to make sure they got asphalt rather than the sand seal which was signed in the new contract.”

He added that a water component was added to the project, with plans to pipe

water from Bluff to Smith’s Hill to improve the water supply in the southern part of the island.

Mr Lundy said Ministry of Works officials visited the island last Friday to ensure the work would be done properly and suggested that the protest organisers had a hidden agenda.

“At the end of the day, like I told people, I’m not doing this for praise. I’m doing this to ensure the island gets the needed upgrades,” Mr Lundy said.

However, Mr Gibson countered that residents are tired of hearing excuses and just want the work completed.

Earlier this year, the Davis administration canceled an $8m contract with the initial contractor, KW Paving, following residents’ complaints about the quality of their work.

“Y’all done send down two contractors and nothing happen yet,” another protestor added. “We ain’t want to hear about tomorrow. Let’s hear what’s going on today.”