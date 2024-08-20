Bahamian woman reportedly arrested for stealing from a Walmart in Florida

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A 27-YEAR-OLD Bahamian woman was reportedly arrested for retail theft in the US, after being accused of skip-scanning over $210 worth of merchandise.

According to Leesburg News, Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrest report stated Tenneille Geisha Rahming was observed by loss prevention associates using the Walmart’s self-checkout on Wednesday afternoon.

“Rahming would stack numerous items of clothing together, scan one or two items, then place the stack into the bagging area. She paid for the scanned items and proceeded to exit past all points of sale without paying for the unscanned items in her cart,” the report said.

“Upon loss prevention associates contacting the LCSO, it was discovered that Rahming failed to scan 23 items with a retail value of $211.06. This was ultimately recovered.”

Ms Rahming reportedly claimed it was a misunderstanding as she reviewed the store’s security footage of the incident.

She was arrested, transported to Lake County Jail, and released after posting $500.