Darville: Country has vaccines available and protocols are set in case of m-pox virus

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness said vaccines for monkeypox are available, following the ministry activating emergency protocols to protect against the spread of the viral disease in The Bahamas.

The Ministry of Health in a statement yesterday said the emergency protocols were activated following the declaration of monkeypox/M-pox in Africa. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global emergency in response to the rapid spread of the virus across the African continent and a newly reported case in Sweden.

Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville confirmed that protocols and response measures to protect against the spread of M-pox in the country were activated and that quarantine measures and modalities are in place. The ministry also has retains antivirals and the M-pox vaccine for people seeking preventative treatment or who may be high risk.

“We also would wish to note that we are now able to test for monkeypox in country via the National Reference Library (NRL). This significantly reduces wait times on samples and offers the opportunity to rule out or treat persons presenting with symptoms,” Dr Darville said.

The vaccines are available at any public clinic and free of charge.

Last week, Dr Darville said the Davis administration is not currently considering any travel restrictions for countries affected by the resurgence of monkeypox.

The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies the following individuals as high risk but not exclusively; gay, bisexual, men who have sex with other men (MSM) or individuals with multiple sexual partners. Other persons at risk of exposure include laboratory personnel performing diagnostics testing and designated response team members. Symptoms of M-pox include skin rash/lesions, fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Symptoms can last two to four weeks.

The death rate associated with the disease is low, ranging between three to six per cent of persons infected. The public is encouraged to adhere to safety protocols for M-pox which include: washing your hands properly and often with soap and water, using an alcohol based hand sanitizer, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces regularly, and maintaining physical distance from others, particularly if you feel ill. If you suspect that you or someone you know has monkeypox, contact your primary health care provider or nearest public health community clinic to be evaluated.

Information can be obtained by contacting the National Communicable Disease Surveillance Unit, Mondays–Fridays, 9am–5pm at telephone numbers 604-9097 or 604-9091; or after hours at 376-3809, 376-7143, 376-9907, or 814-6892.