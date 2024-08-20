‘Davis hypocritical on climate as govt neglects local issues’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard criticised Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis of being hypocritical, arguing that it’s contradictory for him to advocate for global climate action while neglecting environmental issues at home.

Mr Pintard highlighted the government’s failure to prioritise the removal of vessels stranded in a marine protected area in Abaco as a key example of this hypocrisy.

A barge and tugboat became stuck in Fowl Cays National Park, a protected area managed by the BNT, after encountering rough seas en route to Baker’s Bay, Abaco, on March 27.

“We have raised issues such as this on a regular basis where the prime minister is travelling internationally talking about a good stewardship of our environment both marine as well as terrestrial,” Mr Pintard said. “However, at home, he has a number of significant issues that he is not addressing. One of those issues is not just sunken vessels in Abaco. There are multiple vessels that have sunk that the government has not been able to address.”

Mr Pintard also noted acts of deforestation for coal production, saying the government is aware the problem, but “seems unwilling to address it.”

“So, yes, we believe the prime minister has to not only talk the talk. He has to walk to the walk and make sure that his minister address these issues urgently.”

Local environmental watchdogs have reported significant damage to coral reefs in the Abaco National Park and warned that further delays in removing the vessels will result in even more extensive damage.