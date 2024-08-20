Observed changes in elected MPs

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I have lived long enough to observe, intimately, the transition of many current and former Members of Parliament from being an apparently humble and publicly ‘motivated’ run-of-the-mill individuals to narcissistic individuals. It is an eight wonder of the world to see the groveling antics and hear patently bogus promises and speeches during political campaigns. Once elected or appointed to a public office, those who would have been thrust into positions of ‘power’ and ‘influence’ morph into the smartest and know it all individuals since bread was first sliced.

It is my estimation that if general elections were to be called today, that close of 65% of the individuals who hold political sway right now would Never be reelected or reappointed. This is across the board and applies to both political parties. The fringe groupings, as usual, will not even recover their deposits. It would seem that many of them develop an allergy or the syndrome of ‘artful ducking’ once they enter the hallowed halls of parliament.

It must be borne in mind that a large number of them were noticeably unsuccessful in business or the professions before elevation. Some of them could not run a petty shop or even make weekly/ monthly salaries. They declare massive amounts of ‘assets’ and few liabilities when they initially disclose before elections. Once creased up in parliament and appointed to cabinet or a governmental sinecure such as a Commission and they become Chairman, all hell breaks loose and they morph into demigods and iron clad damsels.

Often it is a complete waste of time bring constituency concerns and issues to the attention of the average MP. he/she is really not into all of that. In Mount Moriah, where I and my family reside, I used to be impressed with the former MP, Arnold Forbes. That was before he was elevated to a Parliamentary Secretary position within the then Ministry of Works & Utilities. The level of his representation, in my view, quickly went South and he, rightly or wrongly, developed a reputation and nick name of ‘Ducking Arnold’. Many longstanding PLPs and their allies abandoned him long before the house of assembly was dissolved.

he had to go and that position was made clear to the powers that be in the visionary Progressive Liberal Party. The party in its collective wisdom then selected the hon McKell Bonaby (PLP-Mount Moriah) I fully embraced him, even though he was not a resident of this great constituency. This is yet another strange wonder that often the people offered as electoral candidates have absolutely nothing to connect them to a particular constituency. As such, I fail to appreciate just how they view a constituency and the unwashed residents. As a mere vehicle to achieve political ascendency and the perks which go along with the same?

Bonaby was ‘my man of business’ for quite awhile and apart from photos of the current Prime Minister; the late indomitable Arthur D hanna, our former Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance and that of the ‘greatest’ Bahamian of his generation, the late great and sorely missed, Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling, one of Bonaby is prominently placed on the wall in my waiting room at my private business offices. He holds a place of honor and appreciation. He started out nicely and was all gong ho. He was accessible and one could usually reach him or his administrative secretary. He would even reach out to constituents on a regular basis and would call or text often. This, of course, is the modus operandi of many of our home grown politicians and carpetbaggers.

I am persuaded that the Davis administration will be reelected by a comfortable margin but a number of constituencies will unceremoniously reject some of the individuals who appear to have let influence; money and power go to their collective heads. I recently had a long chat with one of those such MPs this past Sunday. He waxed on ad nauseum about how he had a lock on a particular constituency; about the favors he would have done for individuals, mind you not out of his pocket or own funds but with taxpayers’ monies. He also bragged that he was okay because the PM was his Godfather!

What is so appalling and insulting is the fact that in his constituency there is the highest number of alleged homicides amongst the younger residents and tens of alleged domestic abuse cases, which often end up fatally. What are some of these visionless MPs doing, on the ground and what solutions, in conjunction with the stressed out Police Force. are they proposing? Mere photo opportunities and preening?

Rebuilding The Bahamas after the devastating hurricanes and the political disaster of the now defunct Minnis administration and the FNM regime will not be a cake walk. The enlightened Prime Minister, if he wishes another term, as he is ordained to do, must occasionally crack the political whip to keep about 45% of his current crop of MPs, especially cabinet level ministers and Board Chairpersons, level headed and responsive to the issues and concerns of their unwashed constituents.

What are they in front line politics for if not to Serve and effectively communicate with them? If they are incapable or unwilling so to do, they should either: fish; cut bait or get the hell out of the boat. They are a potential danger to the reelection of the Davis administration. To God then, in all things, be the glory.

ORTLAND H BODIE, Jr

Nassau,

August 14 2024.