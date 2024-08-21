Annoyed over MP using sirens

EDITOR, The Tribune.

MINISTERS using sirens and clearly breaching the speed limits.

Just why is there any need for any minister to have to use a siren - all the flashing lights they can muster to go from West Ridge to OPM, today Tuesday to Cabinet at 8.00am to 8.15am - only thing left was loudspeaker screaming Get out of my way!! Don’t you see it’s me!

Chill out Minister you are not impressing anyone... you are acting very arrogantly and annoyingly.

J MUNNINGS

Nassau,

July 30 2024.