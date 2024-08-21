Caribbean Hoop Fest draws enthusiastic crowds with over 1,000 spectators

THE Caribbean Hoop Fest returned to the beautiful shores of The Bahamas for the second time, orchestrated by the visionary founders Donald Francois and Stephanie Halstead.

This year’s event showcased the best of basketball talent with over 14 teams from around the globe converging for an adrenaline-fuelled, three-day competition, drawing in a remarkable crowd of over 1,000 spectators.

The basketball extravaganza featured a diverse pool of talent, including three standout teams hailing from New York and a powerhouse Freeport team.

The tournament was divided into three competitive divisions - the 14 and under category, the intense 16 and under bracket, and the fiercely contested 19 and under segment.

In a display of sheer skill and determination, the Providence Storm emerged victorious in the 14-and-under category, defeating Lucaya in a thrilling showdown.

The 16-and-under title was claimed by Xaverian High School from New York, after an edge-of-the-seat battle against a formidable opponent.

The ultimate champions in the 19-and-under division were none other than the outstanding team from IBA, showcasing their prowess on the court.

The Caribbean Hoop Fest not only celebrated the spirit of competition but also fostered camaraderie and sportsmanship among players and spectators alike.

This event served as a testament to the unifying power of sports and the boundless talent present in the basketball community.

With the continued expansion of tournaments, the plan is to add more divisions next year to support the basketball community locally, nationally and globally.