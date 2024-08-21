Concerns over slow progress on domestic violence shelters

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

ACTIVISTS and women’s rights stakeholders raised alarms over the seeming lack of progress on the domestic violence shelter, despite promises and budget allocations by the government.

The frustration follows continued delays from the Ministry of Social Services.

Prodesta Moore, president of women’s rights group Women’s United, who has been at the forefront of the campaign for the shelter, shared her concerns with The Tribune.

“The last update that I heard was little about almost two months ago when I had spoken with the minister and what was going on,” Ms Moore said.

“He mentioned that it was over to, I guess, an individual who was going to be responsible for spearheading that initiative, but as far as the progress, I was waiting to hear further, and I have not heard anything regards to that.”

Ms Moore expressed they were sensitive towards Minister of Social Services Myles Laroda handling a “personal matter”.

She highlighted the urgency of the situation: “I think it’s really lagging too long. It’s taken forever for

us to see progress. I don’t know who the group that was assigned to this, but I think for sake of transparency, that we need to be given more information as to which organisation is taking this on who the individuals are, so we can hold them accountable till we see some action happening.”

Opposition Senator Maxine Seymour, who serves as shadow minister of social services, echoed these concerns.

She said: “Every day without tangible progress is another day a woman is victim to abuse. It is critical that those responsible are held to account and that further delays are avoided. I remain willing to assist in any way possible as this goes beyond politics to the preservation of human life and dignity.”

She continued: “This is the third budget cycle and still no shelter for women. I have been unable to access concrete updates or information of any kind. The minister promised that a building would be purchased by the end of June. It’s now August and there is still no word on whether that commitment has been fulfilled.”

She also emphasised the need for transparency regarding the shelter’s operations.

“The public needs to know how many women will be housed; whether their minor children will be accommodated, without

age or gender restrictions; how long they will be allowed to stay—the list of questions is endless. It is not merely about logistics as the answers may help to influence a victim’s decision in escaping harm,” she said.

Questions have been raised by activists concerning the government’s choice as to who will “spearhead” the shelter’s development instead of collaborating with established NGOs and activists.

Efforts to schedule a follow-up meeting with the minister have been unsuccessful.

“We were trying to be sensitive to the fact that the minister was going through a personal matter, but now it’s time to get back to the people’s business. We need answers, and we need them now,” Moore emphasised.

Ms Seymour stressed the importance of involving those who have been working directly with victims to take part in the shelter’s development.

She said: “Whoever is appointed to this position should involve the NGOs that have been working on the ground. It’s important to include the citizens who are about to be the beneficiaries, to get their input. Otherwise, you risk offering something that doesn’t meet the actual needs of the community.”

As the situation stands, the lack of progress on the domestic violence shelter remains a critical issue

raised by women’s rights activists repeatedly, continuing to push against what they view as a lack of transparency and accountability.

The long-awaited shelter for domestic violence victims, which the Davis administration had allocated $500,000 for, was expected to be bought by the end of this budget year back in June.

During the budget debate in the House of Assembly, it was revealed that in addition to buying a building by the end of this month, another shelter was said to be on the way that will be operated with the Ministry of National Security through the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s domestic violence unit.