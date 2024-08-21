Delight for Rosheeda Jolly

AN Andros woman has taken the next step in her medical career by completing a Doctor of Nurse Anaesthesia Practice programme.

Rosheeda Jolly, of Mangrove Cay, completed the programme at the College of Health Sciences at Midwestern University. A graduation ceremony was held at the university’s Glendale campus in Arizona this month.

She is the daughter of Mangrove Cay residents Jeffrey and ReJane Jolly, and previously earned a BSc in biology from Texas Christian University in 2011 and a BSc in nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2016.

While at Midwestern, she received the MWU Spirit of Service Scholarship and the Dr and Mrs Devinder Singh Endowment. She completed her degree graduating with honours summa cum laude. She now plans to accept a locum tenens position as a doctor of nurse anaesthesia practice.

Nurse anaesthetists administer more than 32 million of the anesthetics given to patients each year in the US.