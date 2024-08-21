Fire destroys a One Family work shack

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A SHACK used by the Junkanoo group One Family was destroyed by fire on Saturday.

The shack was a satellite shack used by the group, located at Market Street and Old Boat Alley.

Vernon Rolle, chairman, said no one was injured.

“While this setback is significant, we wish to reassure everyone concerned that we will overcome this obstacle with the help of the divine creator. We remain committed to continuing the high standards and excellence our organisation has exhibited at the cultural and community levels since its inception,” he said.

Mr Thompson said the group have been “deeply moved” by the outpouring of support received from the surrounding communities in the aftermath.

The Tribune understands from a source no costumes were burned and the group is still determining the cost.

In November 2022, Prodigal Sons Junkanoo group was devastated by fire at its shack within weeks of the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Parade.

Eric Knowles, the group’s leader, revealed the group had lost everything in the fire at its Yellow Elder shack location. He said he believed the welding of the Junkanoo costumes played a significant role in the fire as the costumes are highly flammable.