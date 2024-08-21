Hanna Martin inspects school repair progress

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

REPAIRS at several public schools in New Providence are on track to be completed ahead of the new academic year, according to government officials.

Yesterday, officials from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Works took the media on a tour of four schools undergoing government-funded renovations. These schools included Uriah McPhee Primary, RM Bailey Senior High School, Government High School, and AF Adderley Junior High School.

Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting said school repair projects in New Providence and the Family Islands are progressing on time and within budget. Mr Sweeting acknowledged there have been challenges in the past but noted that this year the process is running smoothly.

When asked about instances where schools failed to open on time due to ongoing renovations, Minister of Education Glenys Hanna Martin dismissed concerns about school reopening delays.

Mrs Hanna Martin said if repairs are expected to extend beyond the start of the academic year, they are not commenced. She explained her ministry has consistently managed to open schools without interruption, despite narratives suggesting delays in previous years.

“We are seeking to really enhance the environment that our students, teachers, administrators and support staff operate in. They spend a lot of hours in these spaces and we want to ensure we provide a conducive environment,” she said.

“The Minister of Finance, who happens to be the prime minister, he understands this extremely well, and he has thrown his full support behind the work that they’re doing with these projects, and significant public funds have been directed towards schools redevelopment.”

Timothy Johnson, chief architect at the Ministry of Works, provided an update on Uriah McPhee Primary School. The parking lot has been completely refurbished, and new parking spaces have been added in front of the campus. The restrooms were upgraded, deteriorating ceiling tiles were replaced, and the floors were redone for a smoother finish.

At Government High School, extensive renovations have transformed the campus. Kavon Knowles, architect at the Ministry of Works, said this year’s focus is on upgrading classroom facilities by replacing old panel walls from the 1970s with concrete walls. New science labs will also be added.

Government High is one of the schools where a swimming pool is being constructed. While officials could not provide a completion date for the pool, they confirmed that work is ongoing. A technical and

vocational block is also being constructed at Government High.

During the tour, officials were unable to provide an exact cost for the various school projects. However, it is expected the total cost will be released to the public once repairs are completed. Mr Knowles estimated that repairs at Government High alone could cost up to $3m.

At AF Adderley Junior High School, the basketball court floor was completely refurbished. Meanwhile, RM Bailey Senior High School is seeing the construction of a new pavilion and tuck shop.

Additionally, last week, debris from demolished buildings at Harbour Island All-Age School caught fire. The Minister of Works said some debris from the demolition of a school block had ignited. However, he said that a new school block, valued at over $1.5m, will be constructed at Harbour Island All-Age School.