Police question man in connection to recent murder of Philip Adderley

POLICE questioned a high-ranking male official as part of investigations into last week’s murder of a man found submerged in waters near the old Stuart’s Cove, The Tribune can confirm.

A police official told The Tribune yesterday that the man is not a suspect but was questioned because he is a tenant of the victim, who was identified as 36-year-old Philip Adderley, of Garden Hill Estates.

Adderley was found submerged in waters near an abandoned building near Stuart’s Cove on August 15. He had multiple stab wounds and was bound at the hands and feet.

Police said the manner in which the body was found is disturbing to police.

“When you see someone bound by the hands and legs, it will raise a concern for us. We will do our best to determine what happened,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Roberto Goodman told reporters on the scene.