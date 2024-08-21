Sprinter Miriam Byfield: ‘There is no age limit for greatness’

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

SPRINTER Miriam Byfield said she couldn’t ask for a better experience competing in her first World Masters Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The 36-year-old is one of three Bahamians competing at the week-long meet that will wrap up this weekend in the Slottsskogsvallen, Björlandavallen & Ullevi Stadium.

Entered in the youngest age group, ladies 35-and-over, Byfield was seventh in the final of the 100m in a season’s best of 12.70 seconds and she got to the semifinal of the 200m where she was sixth in her heat in 26.70.

“My performance was fairly okay in the 200m,” said Byfield, who has now decided to compete in the 400m as well. “The goal was to make the finals but I experienced some discomfort in my leg in the semis and had to ease off near the end of the race. “It was just one of those races that us as athletes have to shake off and say ‘maybe it could have been better under different circumstances but that’s all that the body could’ve given today.’ You shake it off and move onto the next.”

But the real gratification for Byfield is just to be able to compete against some of the top competitors around the world on an even playing field.

“Early in the year I established a goal to attend, made the necessary plans and physical preparation and I am now executing,” she said.

“I am proud of my performance at the meet. With the different factors to consider such as weather, different time zones, different food, my body can only produce what it is able to, considering all the variables and I’m okay with that.”

Unlike the athletes competing at the professional level and being at the Olympic Games or the World Championships, Byfield said she didn’t have to put so much pressure on herself, but instead, she just enjoyed the ride.

“I don’t have that pressure on me because it was all a personal goal to keep my love for the sport going,” she pointed out. “I would love to see other former track athletes get involved in these competitions to challenge themselves and remind themselves of what they used to love. Doing what you love just adds flavor to life, doesn’t it?”

Although she would have liked to go on and win a medal in her first two events, Byfield said she will have one last shot as she will join Timothy Munnings and Michael Armbrister as they compete in the 400m in their various age groups.

“The discomfort I experienced in the 200m yesterday almost hindered my appearance in the 400m today but I decided to show up anyway and now I am onto the semis,” Byfield said.

“Sometimes just showing up is the hardest part so I am proud of myself for being able to continuously do that, in spite of.”

Munnings has already secured the Bahamas’ first medal at the championships with his bronze in the men’s 55-and-over 200m. He will be competing in the 400m, while Armbrister, the veteran of the team, will compete in his only event in the men’s 60-and-over 400m.

As the youngest member of Team Bahamas, Byfield said her debut here has been a reality check for her because she didn’t realize that she has now become a Master athlete. She said they are all masters of their craft in track and field. They are just perfecting it at different levels in our lives.

“Being able to attend a track meet where you see people of all ages, races, and body types who are just excited about what they love and not caring about what others think, it’s an awesome experience,” she stressed.

“Pride is what we Bahamians need to let go of. Imagine seeing your Grammy or Grand Daddy on the track giving it their best and everyone is just cheering for them no matter what place they are in because there is only one common goal, to finish the race that they have started.

“That is what we need in the Bahamas and not just in track and field, other sports and all areas of life. Take the age limit off because there is no age limit for greatness.”

Byfield admitted that it’s so cool watching 90 and 100 year olds setting and breaking world records. These types of performances have been an inspiration for her and she hopes that she can now inspire others to get involved as there is no excuse except for the excuses they created themselves.

“If Grammy can shuffle around the track, risk breaking a bone by pole vaulting, what excuse do we have, who are so much younger and stronger?” she questioned.