Sweeting gives updates for roadworks

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

EQUIPMENT and road paving materials arrived yesterday morning in south Andros following a protest by residents on Monday about the island’s deteriorating road conditions. The Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, Clay Sweeting, also provided updates on roadworks in Eleuthera and on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway in Nassau.

The Tribune received a video from Leon Lundy, MP for south Andros and Mangrove Cay, showing road material being unloaded from a vessel. The video included a message stating, “Equipment on the ground for the road repair to start.”

Mr Sweeting, upon taking office, noted receiving “a lot of complaints” about the current paving in Andros, which he described as “sand and seal paving”.

He said: “Upon looking at that, the ministry cancelled that contract, renegotiated with a new contractor and now we’re providing not only asphalt paving there, but also new water mains that will be inclusive in this project.”

Mr Sweeting said the contract was signed “about four weeks, or five weeks ago”, and the equipment should be in South Andros this week.

Mr Sweeting also provided updates on other roadworks across the country. He revealed ongoing roadwork in Deep Creek and Wemyss Bight on Eleuthera and expressed enthusiasm about the benefits of improved asphalt roads for Family Islanders.

Regarding the Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, he acknowledged the frustration caused by the timing of these projects, especially with schools reopening in two weeks.

He explained that the roadwork was being conducted in phases, with crews already making progress. “We do understand that sometimes roadworks is uncomfortable, because if you do it during certain periods in regards to school opening, then other times you have issues with a lot of water, rain, so you have to try balance all of that out,” he said.

According to Mr Sweeting, to minimise disruption, the Ministry of Works schedules work to avoid peak traffic times.

“Most of the time you’ll see Ministry of Works start to pave around nine and stop around three because they’ll start after the major traffic with persons going to work, then they’ll stop before persons leave work to go home,” Minister Sweeting explained.

Beyond the Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, Minister Sweeting outlined a broader plan for completing several other road projects across the capital. The next roads planned for work include areas in Killarney, Bay Street, Shirley Street, Marathon Road, Mount Royal Avenue South, Fifth Terrace, Sears Road, Golden Isles Road, Baillou Hill Road, Carmichael Road from Antigua Way to Golden Sun Drive, Carmichael Road from Cedar Way to Antigua Street, Palm Beach Street, Refugee Court, and Dowdeswell Street.

“We completed a lot of road work,” Mr Sweeting said, highlighting recently completed road works on East Bay Street between Mackey Street and William Street, West Bay Street, Augusta Street, Nassau Street, Charles Drive, Apple Street, Gladstone Road, and Cowpen Road, which were completed in July.

Looking ahead, the ministry plans to begin major works on Joe Farrington Road in October, which had been delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

“There will be some inconveniences in regards to traffic there, but once it’s completed, motorists will be happier,” Mr Sweeting assured.

Additionally, the ministry signed contracts with seven local young entrepreneurs to handle smaller roadworks within the inner city, focusing on areas that the major contractor, Bahamix, would not cover, emphasising that the goal of completing 65 miles of road this year would be met.

Minister Sweeting concluded by reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to improving road infrastructure, despite the challenges posed by weather and traffic. “At the end of the day, I think once the roadwork is complete, persons will be much happier,” he stated.